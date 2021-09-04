Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $227,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

VOOG stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.05. 92,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.21 and a 200-day moving average of $253.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $197.58 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

