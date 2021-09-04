Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

