Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 69.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

