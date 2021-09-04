Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $2,691,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.