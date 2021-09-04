Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR opened at $113.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

