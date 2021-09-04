Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $30.50 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

