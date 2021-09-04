Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $40.91 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

