Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.99 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

