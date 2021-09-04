Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX opened at $610.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.09 and a 200 day moving average of $609.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

