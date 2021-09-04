Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $398,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.