The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Contrast

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of The Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Aaron’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Aaron’s $1.73 billion 0.51 -$265.91 million $3.02 8.89 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.33 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.87

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Aaron’s. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Aaron’s 0 6 3 0 2.33 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Aaron’s currently has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.05%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82%

Summary

The Aaron’s beats Custom Truck One Source on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

