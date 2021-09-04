The AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. rapidly expand its renewable footprint, both in the domestic front and the overseas markets. Its subsidiary, AES Indiana aims to invest $1.5 billion over the next five years as part of its grid modernization program and transition to more renewables-based generation. The stock holds a solid solvency position. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, declining wholesale price of electricity might impact the company’s financial results in the coming days. Its subsidiaries in Puerto Rico have a long-term PPA with state-owned PREPA, which has been facing economic challenges thereby hurting the company’s business. Its U.S.-based generation contracts are not indexed to inflation. If inflation continues to increase in its markets, it may push up the company’s expenses thereby hurting its bottom-line.”

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The AES stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The AES has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

