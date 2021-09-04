The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

BKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,751 ($62.07). 144,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,808.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,790.85. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96). The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, for a total transaction of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 33,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

