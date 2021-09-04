The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 70.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $562.51 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $555.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $762.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $994.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.81.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

