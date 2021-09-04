The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

SRV stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.