The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $81.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.