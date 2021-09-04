The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00492328 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

