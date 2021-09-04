The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

