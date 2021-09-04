The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $330.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

