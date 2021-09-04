The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

