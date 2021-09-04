The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

NYSE TTC opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The Toro has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

