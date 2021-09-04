The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.The Toro also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.
NYSE TTC opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The Toro has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $118.13.
The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
