THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $5.88 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $77,045.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

