TheStreet Upgrades BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) to “C-“

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BRP Group stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BRP Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

