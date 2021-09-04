THETA (THETA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $388.82 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One THETA coin can now be bought for $7.53 or 0.00015007 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $7.53 billion and $388.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00178534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00805576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00048576 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.