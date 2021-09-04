Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$162.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.14.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$148.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$135.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.37. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$98.68 and a 52 week high of C$151.64. The company has a market cap of C$73.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.