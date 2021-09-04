ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.30 million and $18,307.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010653 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

