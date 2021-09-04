Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Shares Down 0.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.11. 13,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 93,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TINV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,335,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $949,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.