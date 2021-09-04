Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.78 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $445.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

