Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

