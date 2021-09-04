Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 255,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,970. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

