Todd E. Simpson Sells 3,987 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

