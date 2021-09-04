TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0163

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $466,613.08 and approximately $394.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

