TON Token (TON) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TON Token has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. TON Token has a total market cap of $668,107.42 and $82,111.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00126343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00789862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046834 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.