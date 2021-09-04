TOP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $561,918.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $561,918.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00178534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00805576 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.