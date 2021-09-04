Total Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,887,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 223,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.