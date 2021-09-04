Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $14.07 Million Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 85,275 shares during the period.

BKIE opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $76.43.

