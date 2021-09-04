Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $584,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,001 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the airline’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

