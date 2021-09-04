Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $60.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,154,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $629,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

