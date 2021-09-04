TOWER Market Capitalization Achieves $12.37 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $697,628.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00793155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047085 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

