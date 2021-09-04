Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

