TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,397 shares of company stock valued at $977,665 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 267.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

