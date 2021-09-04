Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,540 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

CDLX stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 27,052 shares worth $3,027,191. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

