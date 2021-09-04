Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,411 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,450% compared to the typical volume of 736 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

