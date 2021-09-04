TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Trading 0.4% Higher

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.30. 24,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 71,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$166.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

