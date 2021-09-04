TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TMDX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
