TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMDX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

