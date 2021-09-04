TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.