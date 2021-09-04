TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

TA opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.