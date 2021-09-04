Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

