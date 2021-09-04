Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRRSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $38.06 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.