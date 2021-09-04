Truist Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that WM Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

